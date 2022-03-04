Lampard on Usmanov, Mykolenko and Pickford
- Published
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Frank Lampard has been speaking before his Everton side travel to Tottenham on Monday.
Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:
Lampard is “hopeful” Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for Tottenham, while Andre Gomes is also back in contention. Demarai Gray missed the FA Cup win over Boreham Wood with a “fever”.
On sanctions against Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who has commercial ties to Everton: "I haven't had any conversations on that and it hasn't impacted on my side at all. My focus is on the short term at the moment."
He paid tribute to Vitalii Mykolenko, whose father is on front line in Ukraine and who captained the side against Boreham Wood: "I don't know how he deals with it because I've never been in that situation. We can offer support. I'm sure he feels that. We support him as well as we can. From the outside and, to his credit, he's been not great, but he's dealing with it very well."
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance and Lampard says he has "loved working with Jordan and anyone who holds that England number one shirt, holds a huge burden and pressure, and he carries that brilliantly."