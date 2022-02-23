A wild start for the new Newcastle regime
- Published
Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport
With Brentford set to host Newcastle on Saturday, we take a look back to their first Premier League meeting in November - a wild ride for Eddie Howe's first match in charge.
At that time, Newcastle sat at the bottom of the table with just six points from their opening 12 games.
However, hopes were high at St James' Park as fans had just seen a change of ownership and the appointment of new boss Howe.
But the former Bournemouth manager was unable to be in the dugout for his new side after a positive test for Covid-19.
The Magpies, however, still got off to a flying start despite Howe's absence, with captain Jamaal Lascelles heading home from a Matt Ritchie corner in the 10th minute.
Their lead didn't last long though. Less than a minute later Ivan Toney equalised when his powerful drive found its way straight through Karl Darlow for a calamitous equaliser that summed up Newcastle's season to that point.
The hosts then found themselves 2-1 down after a Rico Henry header for Brentford, before Joelinton smashed home an equaliser.
Lascelles - the hero at one end - found himself on the wrong end of the Bees' third as Frank Onyeka's shot hit the defender and ended up in the far corner for an own goal.
Assistant coach Jason Tindall gave credit to Howe, who had the "final say" in bringing on Ryan Fraser, who crossed for Allan Saint-Maximin to equalise and earn the Magpies a point after a 3-3 draw.
The new Newcastle boss had promised to play a more exciting brand of football and this result provided no shortage of entertainment.
They have come a long way under the new regime following a number of January signings and now find themselves four points clear of the drop zone.
Fortunes have gone in the opposite direction for Thomas Frank's side, who are winless in their last seven and are now only six points clear of the relegation places after a hugely impressive start to the season.