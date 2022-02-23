A wild start for the new Newcastle regime

Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport

With Brentford set to host Newcastle on Saturday, we take a look back to their first Premier League meeting in November - a wild ride for Eddie Howe's first match in charge.

At that time, Newcastle sat at the bottom of the table with just six points from their opening 12 games.

However, hopes were high at St James' Park as fans had just seen a change of ownership and the appointment of new boss Howe.

But the former Bournemouth manager was unable to be in the dugout for his new side after a positive test for Covid-19.

The Magpies, however, still got off to a flying start despite Howe's absence, with captain Jamaal Lascelles heading home from a Matt Ritchie corner in the 10th minute.