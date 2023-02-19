Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian: 'Not about my job prospects'

Stuart Kettlewell insists today "is not about me getting the Motherwell job".

But the caretaker boss admits that he thinks the best job interview comes when doing the job.

"I have sat there in front of chairmen and board members with presentations and Powerpoints and sometimes I think it is a load of nonsense," he tells BBC Scotland.

"I always think it's more important to get your boots on the ground and get a reaction from the players. I have a great deal of faith in this group of players."