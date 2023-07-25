Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

The potential is there, but when you compare his numbers with Erling Haaland's, Rasmus Hojlund is a long way off the Norwegian.

Haaland hit 36 goals in 35 appearances for Manchester City in the league last season - a goal every 77 minutes. In Serie A, Hojlund found the net every 204 minutes.

That said, Haaland had a record-breaking season, is two years older, plays for the European champions and is further along in his career.

Hojlund has only had two full seasons as a professional. In Haaland's second season, he managed a more modest 12 goals in 25 appearances for Molde.

So while Hojlund is not the finished article, he can be moulded and refined and may become the perfect fit for Manchester United's starting XI.

There have been glimpses of how lethal Hojlund can become - and his goal against Lazio last season was Haaland-esque. As Ademola Lookman started a counter-attack down the left wing, Hojlund sprinted from the halfway line, squeezed past two defenders and slid in to reach a cross.

With support from wingers such as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho, United could boast one of the fastest front threes in the Premier League.

But Hojlund also has a delicate touch and he dribbles more than Haaland - averaging about 10 more touches per match.

In a sense, he has the qualities of a winger, but the physique of a number nine.

United are in need of a centre-forward. With Anthony Martial spending much of last season sidelined through injury, Rashford has become the team's talisman.

The England striker was exceptional last term, scoring 30 goals in 56 games - one every 143 minutes. But his best position is wide on the left, cutting in on his stronger right foot.

United chose not to sign Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal at the start of this transfer window.

They have privately ruled out making approaches for Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Tottenham's Harry Kane, who are both world-class frontmen.

What they would get with Hojlund is raw potential.

But there are signs of quality, glimpses that suggest he is on the path to stardom.