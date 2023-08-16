Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty told the Blades Heaven podcast about his goals and motivations on joining Sheffield United this summer: "I think as a team we are the underdogs really, and I think it’s a really good place to be because we have to believe in ourselves and do our thing.

"For us as a team, we want to achieve our goals and prove to the league that we can play here and thrive in this league.

"For me personally I want to dive into this team, build the chemistry really fast and be a solid member of this team.

"I want to be a player in the city that people can look up to and trust. I think that’s all I can ask for, to do my thing and people appreciate it.

"The opportunity to play in the Premier League was a huge one. I also played against Sheffield United twice last year and they are a good club.

"There are many factors that attracted me towards Sheffield. From what I’ve heard about the team growing up and the city, it’s really attractive for me."

