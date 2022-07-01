Two-year deal for Hamilton as 'huge season' beckons

Jack Hamilton - a man of many loan clubs - has been given a new two-year deal by Livingston and told by prove himself in the Scottish top flight.

The 22-year-old forward spent the final six months of last season at Arbroath - his second spell there - and has also been farmed out to Queen of the South, Alloa Athletic, Berwick Rangers and Penicuik Athletic.

Now the time has come to put all that lower-league experience to use, with manager David Martindale saying: "It’s a huge season for Jack and he will get the opportunities he needs to prove himself in the Scottish Premiership.

“I’ve spoken to him and explained that I feel his development out on loan at other clubs has probably reached a stage where I feel he is more than capable of playing for the club in the top flight.

"It’s now over to Jack to put in the performances that I know he is capable of in a Livingston shirt.”