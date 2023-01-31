Raskin 'excited & proud' to join Rangers
- Published
Nicolas Raskin is "very proud to join a very big club" after signing for Rangers on what the club say is a long-term deal.
"I’m looking forward to playing at Ibrox," added the 21-year-old Belgian. "It was very exciting when I was told of Rangers’ interest because it’s a big club.
"I’m looking forward to making my debut and I hope it can be as soon as possible.”
Manager Michael Beale added Raskin is a player "we have tracked for a long time" and commended his "good experience both in domestic and European competition".