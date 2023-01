Aston Villa have allowed midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Marvelous Nakamba to leave on loan to Championship clubs.

Ramsey has joined Middlesbrough after a spell with Norwich earlier this season, while Nakamba has moved to Luton - both for the remainder of the campaign.

Meanwhile, winger Bertrand has been recalled from his loan with Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

