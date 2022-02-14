Wolves 'mentally strong' to hold Spurs at bay

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker praised the “mental strength” of Wolves after victory at Spurs moved them back into contention for the Champions League places.

Wolves took control of the game with two early goals and refused to allow their hosts a foothold, something Reo-Coker believes was very impressive.

“It takes a lot of mental strength and concentration to hold that 2-0 lead,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast.

“There was plenty of time for Spurs to get back into it and 2-1 is one of football’s most dangerous scores, but they are so tough to beat out of possession.

“That isn’t always a player’s mentality – it comes through guidance on the training ground. If you want to be a top team, you need these instances and I have to credit the manager and the coaching staff.”

