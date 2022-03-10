BBC Sport

Leicester v Rennes: Confirmed team news

Published

Leicester make two changes to the side that started their 1-0 win over Leeds in the Premier League last weekend.

Jamie Vardy is out with a knee injury and Hamza Choudhury drops to the bench as James Justin and Patson Daka come in.

Skip twitter post
End of twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Rennes make two changes from the team that began their 2-0 win over Angers in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Jeremy Doku and Adrien Truffert both start in place of Birger Meling and Sehrou Guirassy.

Skip twitter post 2
End of twitter post 2
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.