Dyche on Calvert-Lewin, consistency and whether Leeds is a 'must-win' game
- Published
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Everton's Premier League game against Leeds on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
It's "improbable" that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will feature this weekend.
Dyche added: "We've got other good players here. The whole team has a responsibility to score."
On fans' frustration with no new striker being brought in, he said: "Money often solves a lot of problems in life, but it's not always the case and it's not an easy situation."
Elsewhere, James Garner and Nathan Patterson will play in a friendly game on Friday but "they aren't there yet" in terms of returning to the first team.
Dyche is still confident he has seen enough to suggest the Toffees can avoid relegation and added: "The work ethic of the team, the alignment of the team has been good so far."
He is still learning about players and "pushing for the next level to push the consistency".
He said his main focus at the moment is to "fast track the side into getting points, creating that mentality and team ethic and the fans playing their part".
When asked if Saturday is a must-win game, he said: "Every game is a must-win in the Premier League."
Dyche said he doesn't have a points target in mind and that "at the end of the day it's the league table at the end of the season that counts".