Dyche on Calvert-Lewin, consistency and whether Leeds is a 'must-win' game

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Everton's Premier League game against Leeds on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his press conference:

  • It's "improbable" that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will feature this weekend.

  • Dyche added: "We've got other good players here. The whole team has a responsibility to score."

  • On fans' frustration with no new striker being brought in, he said: "Money often solves a lot of problems in life, but it's not always the case and it's not an easy situation."

  • Elsewhere, James Garner and Nathan Patterson will play in a friendly game on Friday but "they aren't there yet" in terms of returning to the first team.

  • Dyche is still confident he has seen enough to suggest the Toffees can avoid relegation and added: "The work ethic of the team, the alignment of the team has been good so far."

  • He is still learning about players and "pushing for the next level to push the consistency".

  • He said his main focus at the moment is to "fast track the side into getting points, creating that mentality and team ethic and the fans playing their part".

  • When asked if Saturday is a must-win game, he said: "Every game is a must-win in the Premier League."

  • Dyche said he doesn't have a points target in mind and that "at the end of the day it's the league table at the end of the season that counts".