BBC Sport

Lampard on injuries, Van de Beek & line-ups

Published

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before his Everton side travel to Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:

  • Vitaliy Mykolenko is available but Demarai Gray won't make the trip to the south coast. Abdoulaye Doucoure returned to training today, while Fabian Delph and Ben Godfrey are another 3-4 weeks away.

  • Lampard says he's not surprised by the determination of Donny van de Beek after the midfielder had a difficult time with limited opportunities at Manchester United: "Donny has shown that if you keep your head down and working in the right way then there is a way through it."

  • He hopes the result against Leeds helps lift the side after a "run of long run of tough results, so that is one thing that can give you that little bounce. But of course, we need to keep our heads very settled."

  • And Lampard says it won't necessarily be the same side lining up against Southampton: "There is an argument for saying 'same again', but we thought the same going into Newcastle and it didn't quite work, so it is not a statement of fact. The players have to feel ready through the week."

  • Lampard gave Armando Broja his debut at Chelsea and says the qualities of the young Albanian international are showing through now. He says Southampton are a strong club with a good manager in Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Follow Thursday's news conferences and Premier League build-up