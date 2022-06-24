Hibs close in on McGeady signing

Aiden McGeady is set to undergo a medical at Hibs, who hope to complete the signing of the former Celtic and Sunderland winger before they fly out to Portugal on Sunday for a pre-season training camp. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Dundee United are considering a move for Hibs striker Christian Doidge, who new Tannadice head coach Jack Ross worked with at Easter Road. (Courier), external

Premiership clubs are poised for crisis talks over Rangers' continuing sponsorship row with the SPFL amid fears that the Ibrox club - who are no longer required to participate in the agreement with car dealer cinch - may be exempt from promoting any other commercial deals secured by the league. (Daily Record), external

Read all of Friday's Scottish Gossip here.