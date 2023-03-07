Manager Antonio Conte needs to be more proactive because Tottenham fans are not enjoying the current style of play, says BBC Radio London's Sam Parkin.

The former Chelsea academy graduate told The Far Post Podcast: "The most important thing is that the supporters aren’t enjoying the football. That is categorically the case.

"You talk about the formation and the flexibility, that is clearly not there.

"You have to win. If you’re not winning that football is so dull to watch. He has to be more proactive and he has to be more adaptable. They’ve got the forward players. They have to or this season is just going to fade away.

"I know there have been some low points for Tottenham over the past years, and there has been a lot of ribbing over the trophyless seasons, but I thought Wednesday [defeat by Sheffield United in the FA Cup] was a new low for them. If I was a Tottenham Hotspur supporter I would have been seething.

"It’s another year, it’s another great opportunity. I couldn’t believe the way that just fizzled out.

"I don’t want to go all in on Antonio Conte because I have championed him before. I like his character, but it’s never felt comfortable and at ease, and while the contract issue is still hanging over them I don’t know where they go from here."

