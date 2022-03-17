United talking point: Rangnick not to blame for club's woes

Louis Morris, Stretford Paddock, external

In the aftermath of United’s rather anti-climactic exit from the Champions League on Tuesday, Paul Scholes unleashed a scathing attack on United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Scholes said: "How he was chosen to be manager of this club, I don't know. Getting a proper coach for this team is a massive thing."

The biggest problem I have with this quote isn’t necessarily the quote itself, it’s the glaring juxtaposition between Scholes’ willingness to comment on our last two managers. Scholes was very reluctant to criticise Ole when he was in charge and yet he can’t seem to hide his eagerness to blame Rangnick every chance he gets.

But, even if you put aside all the evidence of United’s clear improvement under Rangnick, whether it be in the form of results or just performances, laying the blame at the door of the interim manager seems pointless to me.

It was these same players that lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool; it was these same players that lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City; it was these same players that lost 4-1 away to Watford, which ended up with our last manager losing his job.

We’ve had a wide array of top managers walk through the doors at Old Trafford since Fergie retired and they’ve all failed to varying degrees but there have been two common denominators throughout our barren years: the owners and the players.