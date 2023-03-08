Bournemouth have won just one of their 11 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1 L9), losing the past seven in a row by an aggregate score of 28-1.

Liverpool have drawn 2-2 at Fulham and lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest so far this season – only in 2010-11 (L3) and 2003-04 (D2 L1) have they failed to win away against all three promoted clubs in a single Premier League campaign.

Philip Billing is Bournemouth's highest Premier League goalscorer this season with five goals – he'd netted just three goals across his three previous campaigns in the competition combined. His opener against Arsenal was the second fastest goal scored from the start of a game in Premier League history (9.11 seconds).