Bournemouth v Liverpool: Pick of the stats
- Published
Bournemouth have won just one of their 11 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1 L9), losing the past seven in a row by an aggregate score of 28-1.
Liverpool have drawn 2-2 at Fulham and lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest so far this season – only in 2010-11 (L3) and 2003-04 (D2 L1) have they failed to win away against all three promoted clubs in a single Premier League campaign.
Philip Billing is Bournemouth's highest Premier League goalscorer this season with five goals – he'd netted just three goals across his three previous campaigns in the competition combined. His opener against Arsenal was the second fastest goal scored from the start of a game in Premier League history (9.11 seconds).
After losing three of their first four Premier League games in 2023 (D1), Liverpool have now won four of their past five (D1). They scored as many goals in their 7-0 win against Man Utd last time out as they had in their previous eight league games combined.