Arsenal are interested in signing 22-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. (El Chiringuito, via Mail), external

The Gunners' hopes of signing playmaker Sergi Roberto from Barcelona have been boosted as the 30-year-old Spain international is yet to sign a new contract with the La Liga giants. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, the club are set to offer manager Mikel Arteta a new three-year contract this summer worth £25m. (Sun), external

