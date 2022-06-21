Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy says he is still determined to show the club's hierarchy they "made the right decision" in signing him.

Mendy, 30, signed from Rennes in 2020 under former manager Frank Lampard.

But he says he is intent on repaying the club's former keeper Petr Cech, who is now technical and performance advisor at Stamford Bridge, as well as goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon.

"They are people who, when I wake up in the morning, make me think about how I need to show them that they made the right decision," Mendy told the club's website., external

"You have to always make them proud with your performances on the pitch."

Since joining, Mendy has played over 90 times for the Blues and helped them win the Champions League in 2021 with nine clean sheets in the tournament.

He was also named goalkeeper of the tournament when representing Senegal on their way to winning the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Lampard's replacement at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, has kept Mendy as his number one.

Speaking about his relationship with Tuchel, Mendy said: "He’s always looking to explain his decisions so there’s a lot of transparency in what he does, and I think that’s important for the team and, of course, for myself too.

"We have a good relationship - we can talk about everything and nothing, but when we’re talking about what happens on the pitch it’s always a good exchange of ideas."