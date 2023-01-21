Analysis: Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Before the game, Jones said escaping the relegation zone was the “first psychological barrier” Southampton needed to overcome as they bid to maintain their top-flight status this season.

It is a hurdle they have yet to overcome, but not for a lack of trying after being denied a fourth straight win in all competitions by two tight refereeing decisions.

Che Adams' strike was ruled out in the first half, before James Ward-Prowse's second-half effort was chalked off for a foul on Villa's Jacob Ramsey in the build-up.

After managing just one regular effort at goal before half-time, manager Nathan Jones' switch from 4-2-3-1 to 3-5-2 appeared to galvanise his players initially, only for Ollie Watkins to break the deadlock 13 minutes from time.

This is the latest into a season (20 games) Southampton have finished a day bottom of the Premier League since the final day of the 2004-05 campaign, when they suffered their only top-flight relegation to date.