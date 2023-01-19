Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Manchester United were only minutes away from what would have been their 10th win in a row before Michael Olise's stunning injury-time free-kick saw it end 1-1 at Selhurst Park.

It took one of the free-kicks of the season to end United's winning run, but there was no doubt the United camp would see this as two points dropped.

The draw takes them above Newcastle and into third, but the equaliser kept them behind rivals Manchester City on goal difference.

There was still plenty to be encouraged about for United boss Erik ten Hag, who handed a debut to Dutch striker Wout Weghorst and the 6ft 6in frontman almost got a goal, but saw a looping header end up on top of the net.

United have now only lost once in 20 matches in all competitions and face leaders Arsenal on Sunday in a real test to see if Ten Hag's men are realistic title contenders.

But they will have to do it without suspended influential defensive midfielder Casemiro, shown a yellow card with 10 minutes to go for a lunge on Wilfried Zaha for what was his fifth league booking of the campaign.