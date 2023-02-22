Hampden atmosphere adds to 'theatre' - Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he is looking forward to the spectacle of playing rivals Rangers at Hampden Park in the Viaplay Cup final on Sunday.

"In terms of a spectacle and a derby, having it split, especially in a final, adds to the theatre of it," he said. "The players enjoys that. You get a bit of everything in there.

"It’s a different atmosphere. When we play at Celtic Park or Ibrox the atmosphere is very parochial. For the home team that’s an advantage."

The Australian also said he is pleased that the playing surface at the national stadium has improved after it was criticised following the semi-finals in January.

"[The pitch has] improved," Postecoglou added. "It gives the chance to both teams to play at a good level.

"The pitch is part of the event. The stadium is part of the event. People will be watching not just in Scotland but around the globe. You want it to be presented in the best possible light. It looks like they’ve done a fair bit of work on it which is pleasing."