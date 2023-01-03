Tottenham fans have every right to question Antonio Conte's managerial style after poor results either side of the World Cup break, says Spurs podcaster Jack Hussey.

Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa was Spurs' fourth loss in their past seven Premier League matches and they have slipped out of the Champions League places as a result.

"At the moment I don’t feel the players have really bought into what Conte is trying to do," said Hussey, of the Rule The Roost podcast.

"It feels a little bit stale. I don’t see any of the other top teams in world football still playing this slow-paced football.

"I hate to give Arsenal credit but they’ve believed in [Mikel] Arteta’s vision which he has sold to the whole club. They’ve completely revamped everything.

"I don’t feel like Conte has come in and ever really sold the fans, sold the club, a dream. It feels like he’s acted like he’s doing us a favour for the entire time he’s been here. It’s looked almost from day one that he hasn’t wanted to be here."

Hussey also told the Football Daily Podcast on BBC Sounds that he did not think a splurge in the January transfer window would aid matters.

"One of the big things that’s always thrown into the mix is ‘you’ve got to back Conte, you have to give him money’," he added.

"But if you look at the spending of the top clubs over the last five or six years, Tottenham are still in the mix up there. Maybe we’re not spending it right."

