Jonathan Sutherland's TOTW

A midweek packed with big results, outstanding moments and plenty of eye-catching contributions across all six games... Killie's victory against Aberdeen certainly fits that bill.

Joe Wright is the sole Kilmarnock representative in the Sportscene presenter team of the week. He thundered home the second goal in the first half and sucked up the Dons pressure after the interval with his partner, Ash Taylor, extremely well.

Competition for places was fierce, with Jonners noting Danny Armstrong and Scott Robinson were very unlucky to just miss out.