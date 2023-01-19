Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool have lost just two of their last 15 Premier League matches against Chelsea (won six, drawn seven), although one of those was at Anfield in March 2021.

Liverpool have lost both of their league games in 2023 so far, going down 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton. They have not lost their first three league matches in a calendar year since 1953.

Chelsea have won just two of their last 10 Premier League games (drawn three, lost five), though they did beat Crystal Palace 1-0 last time out. Away from home, the Blues are winless in five Premier League games (drawn two, lost three), their longest run since September to December 2015 (seven).

Liverpool have conceded at least once in each of their last eight Premier League games, last doing so in nine in a row between May and October 2016. They have shipped three goals in each of their last two league games, last shipping three or more goals in three successive top-flight matches in December 1953.

This will be Jurgen Klopp's 1,000th game as a manager (270 with Mainz 05, 319 with Borussia Dortmund and 411 with Liverpool), 21 years and 327 days after his first (Mainz 1-0 Duisburg on 28 February 2001). He has won just six of his 19 meetings with Chelsea (drawn nine, lost four), his lowest win rate (32%) against any English side he has faced 10 or more times.