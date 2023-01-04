A new defence in January? Your views

After five games without a win, we asked Aberdeen fans what their club needs to do in the January transfer window - import and export. Their answers followed a similar pattern...

Nigel: We need to sign two good defenders as soon as possible. It probably requires £10million to shore up that leaky defence.

Graeme: We absolutely need Derek McInnes back at the helm, and to bring in a defence, a creative midfielder and swap out two strikers.

Duncan: Kevin Long and Josh Dacres-Cogley to shut the back door, and Connor Ronan to provide a long-missing and greatly-needed bite. After the incipit performances of late, adding a proper spine should make a huge difference.

Ross: Some excess wages to be cut. Lewis and Ramirez aren't worth the money they are paid to just be warming the bench. Watkins is also an excessive wage to be playing only a bit part. Polvara would be best put out on loan as well. Six months in the lower leagues would be far better for him than not getting any game time.

Niall: It's plain to see central-defence needs to be strengthened and some experienced midfield creativity is required. Michael Hector is a good shout with Diogo Capitao and Nicky Devlin in addition. Connor Ronan in the midfield would help inspire Barron and Ramadani, who have gone off the boil in recent weeks, to support our talented strikers.

Anon: We do need at least four more leaders on the park. A new centre-half to keep Stewart and Scales on their toes, and two more battling midfielders - ball winners.

Tom: I'd make the back four: Miller, McLeish, Kennedy, and McKimmie. At their current age, they'd still do better than the present back line.