Shakhtar Donetsk president Rinat Akhmetov announced earlier on Monday that £22m from the sale of Mykhailo Mudryk will be pledged to the Ukrainian war effort.

Chelsea have signed Mudryk in a deal worth up to £89m, a transfer record for Ukrainian football.

Akhmetov said: "The money will be used to cover different needs, from providing medical and prosthetic treatment and psychological support, to meeting specific requests. It will be managed by an independent professional team that will work with the Azovstal defenders, their families, care providers and volunteers.

"I remain utterly confident we will defeat the aggressor. We must do everything we can to bring this day closer. We are forever indebted to our soldiers!"