Newcastle fans are having a very different time of things right now, of course, and I am enjoying every minute of it.

Eddie Howe is doing a brilliant job and he picked up another big result this weekend, with their late win over Fulham.

Right from the start, it felt a bit flat - from the players and even for the fans - which was understandable following the excitement of the midweek win over Leicester that put Newcastle into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Newcastle didn't play well on Sunday and needed a bit of luck with Aleksandar Mitrovic's missed penalty, but it was just about getting the three points and it didn't really matter how they got them.

Finishing in the Champions League places would be absolutely fantastic but it is the chance of silverware that means the most to me.

My dream for this season would be a trophy - I'd much prefer the Carabao Cup to the top four.

I'd love to see both happen, obviously, but give me a choice and I'd go for silverware all day long. It's far more important to me.

The last trophy Newcastle won was the Fairs Cup - the tournament that eventually turned into the Europa League - in 1969.

That was before I was born, so it has been a very long wait to see us win something. I hope it is over, soon.

