Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Danny Ings is facing a spell on the sidelines after getting injured on his West Ham debut against Everton on Saturday.

Ings came on as a substitute 18 minutes from the end of West Ham’s 2-0 win.

However, he sustained a knee injury during the game and has now been ruled out for the immediate future.

Ings was not available for the FA Cup at Derby next Monday after playing for Aston Villa in the previous round.

It is not though the damage is extensive but it is expected the 30-year-old will miss the Premier League games against Newcastle and Chelsea at the start of next month and possibly more after that.