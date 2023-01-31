'They are continuing to impress me' - Osman on Arsenal transfers
Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman, speaking on the Football News Show
"The Jorginho signing caught my eye, not simply because I wasn't expecting him to move away from Chelsea, but more because of the way Arsenal have done their business. They are continuing to impress me.
"The way they go about it, identifying people they need given the injuries they have sustained in their squad, knowing exactly what they want and going out and doing it."