Everton are looking to sign two forwards this month. (Football Insider), external

Manchester United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga is one of the players being targeted and the Toffees want the 20-year-old on an initial loan deal. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are confident of re-signing Netherlands midfielder Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal, amid reported interested from Everton. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday’s full gossip column