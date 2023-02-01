Aberdeen v St Mirren: Team news

Two of Aberdeen's new signings go straight in to the team - defenders Mattie Pollock, who has joined on loan from Watford, and Angus MacDonald, formerly with Swindon Town. Out go Liam Scales, who is suspended, and skipper Anthony Stewart, who has joined MK Dons on loan.

Here's the Aberdeen team:

Lewis, McCrorie, Pollock, MacDonald, Kennedy, Ramadani, Shinnie, Clarkson, Hayes, Duk, Miovski.

Substitutes: Ritchie, Barron, Markandy, Myslovic, Watkins, Coulson, Duncan, Bavidge, Roberts.