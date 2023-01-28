Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is looking for an improvement in his team's away form. He tells BBC Scotland: "It's an important game. When you play teams in and around you those three points become even more pivotal. It's finely poised. It's two teams who have struggled for consistency.

"We have struggled for games on the road. Our home form would get us towards the top six, our away form would get us into relegation fight.

"I feel as if we are getting better but we need to get better again if we are going to survive and get towards the middle of the table."