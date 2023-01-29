Abada not drawn on Celtic contract talks - gossip

Israel winger Liel Abada insists he's not thinking about a new contract at Celtic following reports that his representatives were in talks about an improved deal for the 21-year-old. (National), external

A fresh start elsewhere would be best for Celtic trio James McCarthy, Oliver Abilgaard and Yosuke Ideguchi, manager Ange Postecoglou effectively acknowledges, talking of "a realism in terms of how much opportunity you get to play". (Scotsman), external

Read the rest of Sunday's Scottish gossip.