Chelsea boss Graham Potter has refused to be drawn on any reported targets during the transfer window.

The Blues have been linked with signing a number of players, with Benfica's World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez among them.

Asked about potential transfers in his news conference before Thursday's Premier League game against Manchester City, Potter said: "It's a good question. But the problem is if I answer it, and I'm specific in that answer, every single player in that area will be linked with Chelsea.

"So I have to dodge it - and I hope you can understand why I'm dodging it. I always answer that part of the question by saying I'm the head coach and my responsibility is to the players that are here.

"We will try in every window to improve, but January is a complicated one because it's the middle of the season.

"In the meantime, we have to deal with all the noise of Chelsea getting linked with everybody - and I don't comment on any player that isn't a Chelsea player.

"As always, and it's a boring answer, but my job is to help the players that are here and support the club in terms of decisions they make on how to improve."