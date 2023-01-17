Danilo says he is fulfilling his dream of playing in the Premier League after signing for Nottingham Forest from Palmeiras.

The Brazilian midfielder arrives at the City Ground six-and-a-half-year deal for a fee of about £16m.

Steve Cooper's latest recruit said: "I’m really happy to be fulfilling my dream of playing in the Premier League and playing for Nottingham Forest.

"I learned a bit about the history of the club and saw they had won two European Cups.

"I will show a lot of determination and a strong desire to win and will always look to do my best on the pitch to achieve positive results.

"I’m excited about getting started and meeting my new team-mates."

Forest sporting director Filippo Giraldi said: "He is a fantastic talent who will be a great asset for the present and the future of Nottingham Forest."