'I’m really happy to be fulfilling my dream'

Danilo says he is fulfilling his dream of playing in the Premier League after signing for Nottingham Forest from Palmeiras.

The Brazilian midfielder arrives at the City Ground six-and-a-half-year deal for a fee of about £16m.

Steve Cooper's latest recruit said: "I’m really happy to be fulfilling my dream of playing in the Premier League and playing for Nottingham Forest.

"I learned a bit about the history of the club and saw they had won two European Cups.

"I will show a lot of determination and a strong desire to win and will always look to do my best on the pitch to achieve positive results.

"I’m excited about getting started and meeting my new team-mates."

Forest sporting director Filippo Giraldi said: "He is a fantastic talent who will be a great asset for the present and the future of Nottingham Forest."

