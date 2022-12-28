Everton have yet to sign off the five-year contract that has been agreed with England keeper Jordan Pickford, 28, and that has alerted Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham. (Mail), external

United are also focusing on a loan signing to add to their attack in January after going over their budget during the summer when they spent in excess of £200m. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Lille forward Jonathan David has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea and the 22-year-old Canada international says "every player would want to play" in the Premier League "some day". (La Voic du Nord, via Metro), external

