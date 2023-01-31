What do Dundee Utd need on deadline day?

We asked for your Dundee United transfer wishlist as the deadline looms at midnight tonight.

Here are some of your views:

Stuart: Desperately need a proven striker and a proper winger.

Leon: We need a better striking option - with Watto seemingly away, we can't keep relying on Fletcher to be winning everything. Either give Sadat a chance or bring in someone new!

Joe: An embarrassing lack of movement, even rumours, has provided a real frustration for us United fans. We are in a relegation dogfight and yet the board haven't moved to improve the current struggling squad. Matt Macey, a former Hibee, and Marley Watkins potentially on loan from Aberdeen certainly doesn't excite the majority of Arabs…

Neil: Reasonable upturn in form but very light on attackers… a skilful, ball-playing forward to link up with attacking midfielders would be much appreciated.

Anon: United need more proper centre-backs and a good holding midfielder who will get the ball forward.

Anon: If United are to persist with a back 3/5 we need a commanding right-sided centre back with height and pace. If Watt departs we need another striker in to supplement Fletcher and provide cover for him. Finally, a reliable goalkeeper to compete with Birighitti who's mistake prone.