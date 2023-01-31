Following Bayern Munich’s deadline-day loan deal for Joao Cancelo, we asked for your thoughts on him leaving Manchester City on our live page.

Here are some comments:

Aaron: Nobody is bigger than the club. For all the criticism of Pep, he is a serial winner and if Cancelo wasn’t pulling his weight it’s simply not good enough. Pep demands commitment as a minimum. I have no sympathy for anyone that criticises Pep’s philosophy.

Charlie: Feels a strange decision, and some of Pep Guardiola's team selections, formation and tactics have been a bit unusual in the last few months. But Pep has plenty of credit in the bank so we will just have to trust and hope he gets it right.

Ryan: With Cancelo gone, Ake and Lewis will need to step up with Walker also aging. Zinchenko is also gone. Big ask in a fiery league and five (give or take) points off top.

Sam: Cancelo is arguably the best full-back in the world. It’s a bizarre decision reminiscent of when Ferguson got rid of Stam at United. It was the only transfer he regretted and I think Pep will too.