Steve Cooper says Dean Henderson's injury may force Nottingham Forest to sign another goalkeeper in January, but in the meantime he backs Wayne Hennessey to be a success.

Manchester United loanee Henderson suffered a thigh injury in the closing stages of Forest's win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Cooper said: "He's going to be out for four to five weeks which is obviously a bit of a blow for all of us, but him especially.

"These things happen and we will carry on with our work and support Dean as best we can to get back fit as quick as possible."

When asked if the injury will affect Forest's transfer business, Cooper added: "It’s certainly a discussion point.

"We have two League Cup games that Dean wouldn’t have played in so we were always planning without him for then anyway.

"I think we need to get this weekend out of the way and then see where we are at."

Wales international Hennessey will start against the Cherries and Cooper added: "Wayne is probably the most experienced player in the squad, so he is not somebody that we have to worry about in terms of preparation.

"He is such a professional lad as well. He prepares for every game like he is going to start, just in case he is called upon. He will play on Saturday and we really back him to do well for us. It’s been business as usual in terms of preparation."