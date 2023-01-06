Patrick Vieira says the experience of reaching the FA Cup semi-finals last season will ensure Crystal Palace don't underestimate Premier League strugglers Southampton on Saturday.

The Eagles beat Millwall, Hartlepool, Stoke and Everton on their way to the last four in last year's competition before bowing out 2-0 to Chelsea at Wembley.

“What worked well last year was taking it game-by-game,” he said. “Of course, we wanted to compete, to go as far as we could and we got to the semi-finals. It was a good experience for the team.

“This year, nothing changes. We don’t take anything for granted. W know how difficult it will be. We will have to perform better than in our last home game [the 4-0 loss to Tottenham] to go through to the next round.

“The [players] all enjoyed the good run we had last year. The majority have been in the country for a long time so they knew how important the FA Cup is for the country and the club. I’ve been lucky to play in different countries, and the cup games are taken more seriously in this country than anywhere I have been."

Despite Southampton's position at the foot of the table, Vieira believes their recent results - six straight league defeats - don't reflect the quality of their performances.

"Some of those they deserve more than nothing," he added. "This is [an all] Premier League game so we have to be really concentrated, determined and play with intensity to win the game.”