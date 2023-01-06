Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's FA Cup third-round game against Wolves.

Here are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

Virgil van Dijk is expected to be out for "a few weeks" with a hamstring injury.

Jordan Henderson is available to play after concussion and can return to heading in training from Friday.

"This is the first possible moment" Cody Gakpo could make his Liverpool debut and Klopp said the forward has been "a joy to watch" in training.

Klopp said Liverpool will begin their FA Cup defence by lining up "as strong and as experienced as we can", and not rotating the squad.

He said he is in favour of scrapping FA Cup replays and that "we need to find other solutions" for financially supporting clubs lower down the leagues.

Follow Friday's FA Cup manager news conferences here