Boss Steven Hammell is prioritising attacking reinforcements after Motherwell ended Burton Albion striker Louis Moult's loan deal.

Hammell signed Irish centre-back Shane Blaney prior to the opening of the transfer window but now needs a new forward - and hopes to have one in place for Sunday's game with Hibernian.

“It’s been frustrating so far, we have come close with a couple already but not quite able to get any over the line yet,” he said. “But hopefully that will change soon.

“We are trying to get a couple of players in as quickly as possible. Hopefully that means before Sunday.

“Obviously it still needs to be a player that we want and who wants to be here and will fit into what we are trying to do here, which is difficult in the January window.

“You are very rarely going to get a permanent deal in January, especially with what we have got available to us.

“There is a lot of competition in the same market we are looking for and it’s about how we can get a couple over the line before the end of the window.”