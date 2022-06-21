Juranovic linked with Celtic exit as Jota deal edges closer

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano - who specialises in transfer stories - says Croatia full-back Josip Juranovic is expected to leave Celtic, external this summer, with Premier League sides among the clubs interested in the 26-year-old.

However, in better news for Celtic fans, Romano also stated that a permamnent deal for Benfica's Jota is nearing completion,, external with the Glagsow club paying 7.5m euros for the winger who impressed on loan last season.