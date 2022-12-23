'Brighton a club close to my heart. It won't be on Boxing Day'

Southampton boss Nathan Jones says there is no room for sentiment as he prepares to face Brighton, the club where he began his managerial career.

Monday marks the six-year anniversary of his first caretaker game in charge of the Seagulls, but the Welshman is fully focused on winning his first Premier League game at St Mary's.

He said: "I played there for five years at the Withdean Stadium and really enjoyed it.

"I met some good friends, good people, and built some sort of reputation there. Then I had the opportunity to go back as assistant manager to three managers.

"It gave me an education, it gave me a real kick in football and I got real good people there that helped me along my way.

"It's a club close to my heart. It won't be on Boxing Day."