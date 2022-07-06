We asked which players should be given a chance in pre-season and there are a number of young talents on the radar.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Hayden: Right-back Sam Woods should get another chance as I think he really impressed when Roy Hodgson was in charge. We need young, athletic full-backs now - because Ward and Clyne aren't getting any younger.

George: A lot will depend on whether we can replace Gallagher, or change the system to a different style without that role. There's a good group of young players available at the club who will develop further if given the opportunity. Exciting times!

Louis: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is the next big thing. He's got the ability and talent to become one of the best players in the world, in my opinion. Recently he's shown ability which reminds me of a young Neymar and Messi. Big talent. Remember the name.