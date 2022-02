🔊 BIELSA SPECIAL!



At 6pm tonight we want you to share your views on the departure of Marcelo Bielsa & what the Argentine means to you.



Have your say on your club.



⌚️ Tonight 6pm

📻 92.4FM | DAB

💻 Online @BBCSounds



🤳 Call 0800 389 33 33

🤳 Text 81333 #LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/OH8Wmzkew2