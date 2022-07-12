'Haaland's Here' - listen to the podcast dedicated to City's new number nine

Fancy a podcast on all things Erling Haaland? We've got you covered.

The forward is being described as one of the most significant signings in Premier League history. But will he be able to live up to the huge hype surrounding him this season? Can he fit straight into Pep Guardiola's style at Manchester City? And what's he really like as a player and as a person?

BBC World Service presenter John Bennett is joined by the Athletic's Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee, Borussia Dortmund podcaster Stefan Buckzo and City legend Paul Dickov.

Plus you'll hear from ex Norway striker Jan Aage Fjortoft, Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch, Haaland's first coach Alf Inge Bernsten, Norwegian football journalist Arilas Oluld-Saada and former Manchester United defender Henning Berg.

Listen to Sportsworld - Haaland's Here: The Premier League's New Star on BBC Sounds