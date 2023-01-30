Hibs 6-0 Aberdeen: Your views

It's been a disastrous week or so for Aberdeen - we asked for your thoughts following the 6-0 thumping at Easter Road that cost Jim Goodwin his job.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Niall: Humiliation, an embarrassment, shocking and totally unacceptable. Jim Goodwin has paid the price, but the playing squad are fully culpable in my mind for this inexplicable capitulation. Deja vu for a club with real pedigree. The rot has to change with a proven, experienced manager and some serious soul searching in the squad.

Anon: I think Robbo stepping up as interim manager is fine. But we need an experienced manager after this season. Adi Hutter has been mentioned by some media and would certainly be the type of manager we should approach. But, the recruitment and off-field footballing matters needs sorting just as badly, as Cormack cited.

Donald: After Saturday’s latest humiliation Cormack had no choice but to sack Goodwin. The team clearly is rudderless, the decision had to be made. At least Cormack is acknowledging that he has to share responsibility and is deserving of criticism, I hope that many of the players can be as open and honest too, they’ve all contributed to this dire shambles!

Iain: I still think this is a nightmare, and I'll wake up and everything will be okay. Yes, the manager failed, but a lot of the blame lies with the players. Some of them are incapable of defending and couldn't tackle a fish supper.

Anon: Have been worried about Goodwin since we lost 4-0 to Dundee United. I felt a bit sorry for him on Saturday, the players let him down badly. The Director of Football should go as well - he has no experience and I don't think he should be involved in the new manager selection process.