Confirmed team news: Lille v Chelsea

Chelsea make five changes from their 1-0 win over Newcastle at the weekend, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso among those to return, along with Thiago Silva, Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Pulisic, Havertz.

Sought-after Canadian prospect Jonathan David starts in attack for Lille with Sven Botman, linked with a move to Newcastle, named in defence. Hatem Ben Arfa and Timothy Weah are among the substitutes.

Lille XI: Jardim, Celik, Djalo, Botman, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Bamba, Xeka, David, Yilmaz, Andre.

