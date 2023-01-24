Manchester United's defeat by Arsenal still showed that the club have turned a corner under Erik ten Hag, according to Everton's Izzy Christiansen.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, the team discussed how both Ten Hag and Mikel Arteta have given their clubs renewed hope.

Christiansen said: "Ten Hag has done it in a much smaller amount of time and he still needs time.

"Whatever happens this season, he has definitely turned a corner with that group of players and the club. They have already become a much more attractive club to play for to sign players in the summer I would have thought. It’s an exciting project now.

"You look at Ten Hag’s behaviour and how it has evolved on the touchline this season and he has become hungrier to win. At the start when he came in he was very observant, a lot more stepped back from the touchline.

"The defeat at Brentford was the lowest they could have gone but without doubt they have turned a corner culturally, I really like what Ten Hag has done. He has been exactly what they have needed."

